JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Target Price to C$15.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$24.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Tudor Pickering lowered Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.87.

Imperial Oil stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$12.90. 2,800,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,957. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion and a PE ratio of 4.48. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

