Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jungheinrich in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Get Jungheinrich alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS JGHAF remained flat at $$15.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. 42 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78. Jungheinrich has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Jungheinrich Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.