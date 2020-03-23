Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 364.88 ($4.80).

JUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 367 ($4.83) to GBX 262 ($3.45) in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 362 ($4.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

LON:JUP opened at GBX 180.45 ($2.37) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 329.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 358.40. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of GBX 242.90 ($3.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 437.80 ($5.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $825.92 million and a P/E ratio of 6.73.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 28.80 ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 28.40 ($0.37) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

In other news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 29,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.28), for a total value of £51,163.02 ($67,302.05). Also, insider Nichola Pease bought 32,050 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £99,996 ($131,539.07).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

