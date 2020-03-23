K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Cut to “Neutral” at Eight Capital

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$50.00. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$30.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:KBL traded down C$2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$26.03. 70,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,906. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$23.73 and a 52 week high of C$46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.33. The company has a market cap of $298.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

