K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Raymond James

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$30.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Shares of TSE:KBL traded down C$2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching C$26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 70,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,906. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. The stock has a market cap of $298.53 million and a P/E ratio of 28.26. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$23.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.44.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.