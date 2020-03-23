K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Lowered to C$30.50 at National Bank Financial

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$30.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$50.00 target price on K-Bro Linen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

KBL traded down C$2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$26.03. 70,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.74. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$23.73 and a one year high of C$46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.53 million and a P/E ratio of 28.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.33.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

