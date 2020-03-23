K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 101.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,853 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.53% of K12 worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of K12 by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,859,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,842,000 after purchasing an additional 98,245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of K12 by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,822 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of K12 by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 730,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,867,000 after purchasing an additional 23,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of K12 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of K12 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after buying an additional 23,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other K12 news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of K12 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $181,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,768.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRN opened at $15.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.69. K12 Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $37.43.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. K12 had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRN shares. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

