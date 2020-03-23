K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Stake Reduced by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,467 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.13% of K12 worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in K12 by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,859,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,842,000 after purchasing an additional 98,245 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in K12 by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,564,000 after acquiring an additional 23,822 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in K12 by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 730,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,867,000 after acquiring an additional 23,380 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in K12 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in K12 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $664.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of -0.11. K12 Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.21 million. K12 had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. K12 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

In other K12 news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $181,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,768.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

