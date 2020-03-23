Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) by 15,718.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,091 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.54% of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KALV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,919.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 52,643 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on KALV. ValuEngine raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

KALV opened at $6.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.15. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 263.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

