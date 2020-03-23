Kane Biotech (KNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th.

CVE KNE traded down C$305,876.87 on Monday, hitting C$0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,238. Kane Biotech has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,077.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15.

Get Kane Biotech alerts:

Kane Biotech Company Profile

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms worldwide. It develops pet oral care solutions under the StrixNB and bluestem trademarks; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB trademark; medical device coatings under the Aledex trademark; and shampoo for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera trademark.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kane Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kane Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.