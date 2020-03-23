Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.44.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

NYSE KSU traded down $5.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $178.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.97.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,629,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 545.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 953,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,970,000 after purchasing an additional 805,327 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,867,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,718,000 after purchasing an additional 329,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.