Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 41,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,460,000 after acquiring an additional 232,120 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of KSU opened at $101.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $178.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.99 and a 200-day moving average of $148.97.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on KSU. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $190.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.88.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.