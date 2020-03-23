Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Sold by Palo Alto Investors LP

Palo Alto Investors LP lowered its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,595,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,149 shares during the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics comprises 4.8% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Palo Alto Investors LP owned about 7.32% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $88,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 857.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

KPTI traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.28. 1,361,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,848. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 488.08% and a negative return on equity of 254.74%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In related news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,397 over the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

