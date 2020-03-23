Kayak Investment Partners LLC Invests $4.13 Million in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,297 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000. Atlassian comprises approximately 2.5% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $97,673,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.09. 2,001,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,462. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $156.12. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.43.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

