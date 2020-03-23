Kayak Investment Partners LLC Purchases 7,016 Shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the quarter. Anaplan accounts for 7.9% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kayak Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Anaplan worth $13,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Anaplan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 6,036,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,322,000 after buying an additional 292,864 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,699,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,064,000 after acquiring an additional 150,267 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $81,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,777,000 after acquiring an additional 952,927 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Anaplan by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,487,000 after acquiring an additional 162,555 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of PLAN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,365,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,610. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.05. Anaplan Inc has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $63.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anaplan Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $1,127,499.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 5,043 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $272,372.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,810 shares in the company, valued at $61,723,168.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,411 shares of company stock worth $15,431,106 in the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Anaplan from $74.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Anaplan from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. FBN Securities cut their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.68.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.