KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) PT Lowered to GBX 580 at Peel Hunt

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 580 ($7.63) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the copper miner’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 107.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded KAZ Minerals to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded KAZ Minerals to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 410 ($5.39) in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital upgraded KAZ Minerals to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 606.79 ($7.98).

KAZ opened at GBX 280.10 ($3.68) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 422.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 466.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.79. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39. KAZ Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 329.30 ($4.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80).

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

