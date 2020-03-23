Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kellogg worth $16,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellogg from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

NYSE K traded down $1.67 on Monday, reaching $54.14. The stock had a trading volume of 151,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $6,933,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,201,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

