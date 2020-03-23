Kellogg’s (K) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Kellogg (NYSE:K)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on K. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Kellogg stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,973. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,809,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,201,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

