Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €525.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €525.00 ($610.47) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.33% from the stock’s previous close.

KER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €666.00 ($774.42) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €612.00 ($711.63) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €440.00 ($511.63) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America set a €635.00 ($738.37) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €615.00 ($715.12) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €579.31 ($673.61).

Shares of EPA:KER traded down €13.75 ($15.99) during trading on Monday, reaching €405.95 ($472.03). The stock had a trading volume of 383,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €512.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €519.02. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($485.35).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

