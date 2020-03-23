Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of KDP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.35. 63,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,035,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2,026.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.