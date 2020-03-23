KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLR. TD Securities cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cfra dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.41.

CLR opened at $9.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 13,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $101,733.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven K. Owen purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $100,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 152,086 shares of company stock worth $1,435,975 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

