KeyCorp Trims Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Target Price to $200.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.05% from the stock’s current price.

MTN has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.55.

MTN traded down $3.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.79. 851,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,550. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $24,492,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

