Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at National Bank Financial

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 99.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KEY. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$44.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.91.

Shares of KEY traded down C$1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 934,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,962. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$10.04 and a 1-year high of C$36.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.18. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$985.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$853.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

