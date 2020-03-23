Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 801,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 28,650 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.41% of Keysight Technologies worth $82,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.72. The stock had a trading volume of 45,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.73. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.90.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

