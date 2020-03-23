Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KWS. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,853 ($24.38) to GBX 1,881 ($24.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keywords Studios currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,546.83 ($20.35).

Shares of KWS stock opened at GBX 1,332 ($17.52) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $903.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,499.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,379.20. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of GBX 1,038 ($13.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

