Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,545.50 ($20.33).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KWS shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,853 ($24.38) to GBX 1,881 ($24.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

LON KWS opened at GBX 1,346 ($17.71) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,499.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,379.20. Keywords Studios has a one year low of GBX 1,038 ($13.65) and a one year high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73). The stock has a market capitalization of $903.37 million and a P/E ratio of 64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

