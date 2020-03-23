Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $149.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.34. 1,341,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,076. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.85. Kimberly Clark has a 12-month low of $117.65 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,929,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

