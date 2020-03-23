Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) versus Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Financial Survey

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) and Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rimini Street and Kingold Jewelry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $281.05 million 0.91 $17.53 million $0.25 15.04 Kingold Jewelry $2.48 billion 0.00 $49.55 million N/A N/A

Kingold Jewelry has higher revenue and earnings than Rimini Street.

Profitability

This table compares Rimini Street and Kingold Jewelry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street 1.56% -8.14% 13.80% Kingold Jewelry 0.22% 0.59% 0.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rimini Street and Kingold Jewelry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.2% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kingold Jewelry shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.3% of Rimini Street shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rimini Street beats Kingold Jewelry on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Kingold Jewelry

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retailers under the Kingold brand. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

