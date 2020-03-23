Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,857 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 288.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $244,777.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,249 shares in the company, valued at $18,521,388.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $86.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $132.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.