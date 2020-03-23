Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €41.50 by Deutsche Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €41.50 ($48.26) target price by Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s current price.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €58.34 ($67.84).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group stock traded down €1.61 ($1.87) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €34.69 ($40.34). The company had a trading volume of 276,412 shares. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($95.14). The company has a 50 day moving average of €50.39 and a 200-day moving average of €54.98.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.