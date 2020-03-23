KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KION GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised KION GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of KIGRY traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.20. 17,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,780. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.49. KION GRP AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

KION GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

