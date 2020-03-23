KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR’s (KNRRY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

KNRRY traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 39,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,689. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $28.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82.

About KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

