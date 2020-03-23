Komodo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.53 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Komodo has a market capitalization of $43.36 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 36.3% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00005752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Binance and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00501370 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00118760 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00084153 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002549 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001853 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 118,920,437 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bitbns, Binance, BarterDEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

