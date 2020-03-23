Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.39. 1,272,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,882. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 26,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

