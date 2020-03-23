Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Korn Ferry worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Korn Ferry by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $25,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,827.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,944,556.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $102,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY opened at $23.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

