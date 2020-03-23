Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 2,710 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,152 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $846,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,893,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,818,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.