Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 8,535 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,130,000 after acquiring an additional 338,353 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,138,000. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation now owns 930,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,588,000 after acquiring an additional 261,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 733,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,149,000 after acquiring an additional 88,208 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,156,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,931. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $81.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.16.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.