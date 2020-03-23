Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,991 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,723 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

