Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SS&C Technologies worth $28,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,380,000 after buying an additional 674,748 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,520,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,530,000 after purchasing an additional 642,179 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,883,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 767,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 501,120 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,664,000 after purchasing an additional 481,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. ValuEngine upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,592,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,271. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.53. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $67.73. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

