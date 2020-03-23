Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.7% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Charles Schwab worth $57,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 177,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 37,913 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 408.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 410,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,535,000 after buying an additional 330,015 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $2.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.50. 20,570,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,278,699. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

