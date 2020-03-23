Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 165,750 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,750 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Godaddy worth $33,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Godaddy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Godaddy by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Godaddy by 1,035.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Godaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $61,871.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 2,305 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $158,814.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,943 shares of company stock worth $9,358,836. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GDDY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,854,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,344. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.92.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

