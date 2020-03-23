Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 23,808 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,433 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of eBay worth $23,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $722,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in eBay by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $545,984,000 after buying an additional 3,707,700 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in eBay by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $408,649,000 after buying an additional 1,098,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in eBay by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,453,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,357,000 after buying an additional 1,535,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $336,117,000 after buying an additional 131,113 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.34. 18,500,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,828,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

