Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,370,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,570 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 2.11% of Covetrus worth $31,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Covetrus by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Covetrus by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Covetrus by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Covetrus by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVET. BidaskClub cut shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,787. Covetrus Inc has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $694.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.29 million. Covetrus’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Covetrus Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

