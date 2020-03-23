Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,164 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,074,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,796. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.31.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

