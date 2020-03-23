Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,949 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after buying an additional 692,117 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $201,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $195,630,000 after purchasing an additional 335,441 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,320 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $160,802,000 after purchasing an additional 161,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 805,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $156,313,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded down $4.83 on Monday, reaching $118.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,402,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.60 and a 200-day moving average of $188.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.15.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

