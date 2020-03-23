Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,509 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,798 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 1.7% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of American Express worth $58,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Express by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens cut their target price on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $5.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,897,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.65.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

