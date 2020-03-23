Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,415 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,896 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up 1.6% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Expedia Group worth $53,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $6,721,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,948 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,766 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.48.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $2.05 on Monday, hitting $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,593,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,912. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

