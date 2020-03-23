Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,510.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,376,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,369 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,052,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,351,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,163.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 397,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,192,000 after acquiring an additional 379,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 417.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after acquiring an additional 365,472 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT traded down $1.55 on Monday, reaching $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,790,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.56. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

