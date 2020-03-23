Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $12.45 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $625,988,000 after buying an additional 4,048,406 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $185,636,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,846,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $568,141,000 after buying an additional 2,161,704 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Standpoint Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.60. 39,764,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,677,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.