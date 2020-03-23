Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $13.96 Million Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Robert Half International worth $13,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,601,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,197 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,064,000 after purchasing an additional 377,951 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 668,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,223,000 after purchasing an additional 291,721 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 480,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 226,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,297,000 after purchasing an additional 204,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,917,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.14. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $69.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

